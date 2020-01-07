Reports: Real Madrid star set for MLS move amidst interest from former club

The latest word around the rumour mill is that Real Madrid superstar Luka Modric is being targeted by Major League Soccer (MLS) club DC United. Modric’s former club Tottenham Hotspur have also been reported to be interested in a move for him.

This is according to The Athletic, who has claimed that DC United have already been speaking with the representatives of the 34-year-old, who could arrive as early as this summer, at the end of the ongoing 2019-20 season. Modric himself has apparently spoken with his family about the potential move, and is “excited” by the idea of playing in the MLS, as per the English news agency.

It has also been understood that DC United had approached for the Croatia international at the end of the 2019 MLS season. Real Madrid, meanwhile, seems to have little interest in parting ways with him, having reportedly rejected a bid from Tottenham Hotspur earlier in the summer.

Modric, who led his country to the 2018 World Cup final, joined Los Blancos in 2012 from the North London outfit and has since been a regular name in the club’s starting XI. He also won the prestigious Ballon d’Or in 2018, the only winner since 2007 who wasn’t Cristiano Ronaldo or Lionel Messi.

He has also won four UEFA Champions Leagues, four Club World Cups and one La Liga title with Madrid among other trophies as well. He started his career with Dinamo Zagreb, where he won three league titles.