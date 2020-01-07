Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang makes decision on Arsenal future amid Real Madrid, Barcelona links

Over the past few weeks, Arsenal captain Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang have been linked with a move to Spain, Barcelona and Real Madrid being the clubs who are the most interested in signing him as per reports. However, the Gabon international recently made it clear that he will not be leaving the Gunners anytime soon.

In his matchday programme ahead of the FA Cup clash against Leeds United, Aubameyang reiterated his love for the club and revealed how the Emirates Stadium has made him feel so special. He also spoke on Arsenal’s recent win in the Premier League against Manchester United.

“I really hope that you were proud of us after the [Manchester] United game,” he wrote in the matchday programme.

“I’m sure you can see what we’re trying to do on the pitch, that you can see improvement in our performances and now it has materialised with a deserved win on Wednesday.”

“The atmosphere was exceptional. When you are on the pitch and you feel the crowd roaring after every run, every tackle, every duel and after every chance, it gives you such a boost mentally. The Emirates felt like a fortress.”

“I would also like to react to some of the rumours that are going around about me in the media. People like making up stories and they should focus on what’s happening on the pitch. They talk too much and it does my head in,” the 30-year-old added further, before concluding:

“I am the Arsenal captain. I love this club. I am committed to it and desperate to bring it back to the top, where it belongs.”

Quotes via Arsenal’s official website.