Reports: Manchester United, Arsenal among clubs interested in signing MLS wonderkid

Reports from various sources have claimed that Premier League giants Manchester United and Arsenal are interested in signing Major League Soccer (MLS) club Atlanta United’s Ezequiel Barco.

According to Golazo, a source from the USA has claimed that Serie A sides Inter Milan and AS Roma, and Portuguese Primeira Liga club Sporting CP are also keeping tabs on the player.

Check out the tweet shared right below:

Formerly a player for the Argentine club Independiente, Barco joined Atlanta United in 2018 for a reported transfer fee of €12.28million. So far he has made 59 appearances for the MLS side, and has also recorded nine each of goals and assists.

The 20-year-old winger is also a former Argentina Under-20 player, having scored two goals in fourteen appearances for the team. Very recently, he made his debut for the Argentina Under-23 side as well.

Reports further suggest that Barco can also play as an attacking midfielder when needed, and that he has plenty of pace and likes to take a player on. He is also known to be more of a creative type than a goalscorer – which in turn could make him the perfect fit for both Manchester United and Arsenal, who currently lack a creative spark in their attacks.

As clubs like Inter Milan and Roma are also interested in him as mentioned earlier, there are chances that United and Arsenal will launch formal bids for the player in January itself. However, it remains to be seen whether Atlanta United are interested in a sale, although they have named an asking price of €30million for their star player.