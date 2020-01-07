Reports: Manchester United enter transfer race for Barcelona star

According to reports, Premier League giants Manchester United have also entered the transfer race for Barcelona’s Arturo Vidal, amidst ongoing interest from multiple Serie A clubs.

The Spanish news agency Mundo Deportivo claims that according to DirectTv Chile, a Chilean digital satellite television platform, Vidal is being targeted by Manchester United who are keen to bolster their midfield during the January transfer window.

It is also being reported that Barcelona are aware of United’s interest in the 32-year-old and that they may have even received a formal offer from the Premier League giants’ manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer.

Meanwhile, the Catalans have maintained that the Chilean midfielder is not for sale this winter, even though multiple clubs including AC Milan and Inter Milan are said to be keen on signing him. It is also known that Vidal himself does not want to part ways with the Camp Nou outfit in a bad light after he reportedly sued the club for unpaid bonuses.

At the same, the Red Devils are in a crisis situation as far as their midfield is concerned, with Paul Pogba and Scott McTominay injured. Pogba is also keen on a move to Real Madrid – and if that happens, Solskjaer will have to find a replacement for him at the earliest.