The latest word around the rumour mill is that Premier League giants and arch-rivals Arsenal and Tottenham Hotspur will lock horns with each other in the transfer race for Atletico Madrid’s Thomas Lemar.

This is according to The Independent who has reported that Tottenham are just one of the many top European clubs considering a move for Lemar, with their North London neighbours Arsenal also monitoring his situation.

The English news agency further reports that Jose Mourinho and co are considering making a loan approach for the 24-year-old, with a €60million option-to-buy at the end of the 2019-20 season. The loan fee is estimated to be about €6million.

After Arsenal strongly pursued his signature during the 2017-18 season, Lemar joined Atletico Madrid from Monaco in 2018 for a reported transfer fee of €70million. However, having recorded just three goals and six assists from 64 appearances for them so far, he has failed to impress manager Diego Simeone who in turn has made little effort to quell the speculation that the player, who is currently injured, could leave the club in January.

“If Lemar can stay or not… we know that agents work in an exemplary way,” Simeone said in a recent press conference.

“Clubs work in terms of the needs of the clubs. But, as a footballer, every time he has been available, he’s played a lot more than he hasn’t played.”

“His characteristics have always excited me. But he hasn’t been able to live up to expectations,” he added, before concluding:

“Let’s hope he has a good moment when he comes back from injury.”