Reports: Gareth Bale among Real Madrid stars expected to be exchanged for Paul Pogba

Spanish La Liga giants Real Madrid are set to offer a number of players including winger Gareth Bale to complete the signing of Manchester United’s star midfielder Paul Pogba. The French international has been linked with a move away from the Manchester-based club since the summer transfer window when he openly admitted that he was looking for a new challenge.

Since then, Pogba has been heavily linked with the likes of Real, his former club Juventus and their league rivals Inter Milan but none of them were able to meet United’s valuation of the player in the summer and he had to stay at Old Trafford.

As per the Sun, Real have not given up hopes of signing the World Cup-winning midfielder in the January transfer window and they are ready to offer a number of stars including the likes of Bale along with midfield trio of Isco, Luka Modric and Toni Kroos in order to reduce United’s asking price for their prized asset.

However, it will be interesting to see if such an offer can tease Ole Gunnar Solskjaer in selling a player who he himself labelled as unsellable in the January transfer window.

Pogba is currently recovering from an ankle injury and is not expected to return to first-team football before February.