Reports: Chelsea enter race to sign Inter Milan striker

English Premier League giants Chelsea have entered the race to sign an in-form striker in the January transfer window. The Blues have been linked with a number of potential targets ever since their two-window transfer ban for signing minors from abroad reduced to half by the Court of Arbitration for Sport (CAS) which allowed them to do business in January.

As per Gazzetta Dello Sport cited by Calciomercato.com, Italian Serie A giants Inter Milan’s in-form striker Gabriel Barbosa is the latest name who has been linked with Chelsea who are evaluating the possibility of making a move for the striker in the mid-season transfer window.

The 23-year-old just returned to the Milan-based club after his season-long loan with Brazilian club Flamengo came to an end on December 31st.

Gabriel was instrumental for Flamengo throughout the loan spell and played a key part in helping Rubro-Negro lifting their first Copa Libertadores title in 38 years.

The Brazil international has joined Inter in the summer of 2016 when he moved from Santos FC for a reported transfer fee of €29.5 million.

Since then, Gabigol, as he is fondly called, has represented the Milan-based club just 10 matches where he only managed to score a single goal.

Before Flamengo, he had also spent loan spells with Portuguese club SL Benfica and with his former club Santos.