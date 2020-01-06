5 players Real Madrid might sign in the January transfer window

Despite having spent over €300million on new signings in the summer transfer window, La Liga giants Real Madrid continue to suffer from a host of problems as a result of which they have had a relatively quiet campaign so far in the ongoing 2019-20 season.

Hence it would not be a big surprise if Los Blancos spend more money on new signings in January – and here is FOX Sports Asia taking a quick look at the top five players who Zinedine Zidane and co might sign during the month-long winter transfer window.

1. Paul Pogba (Manchester United)

It is no secret that Real Madrid manager Zinedine Zidane and Manchester United ace Paul Pogba are admirers of each other. Zidane has also had Pogba on his transfer wishlist since March 2019 as per reports – but he could not sign the midfielder in the summer due to two major reasons: his high asking price of £180million and United boss Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s reluctance to sell him.

But now the tables have turned, as the 26-year-old’s recurring injuries have forced Solskjaer and co to find an alternative for him, while also allowing him to join the Spanish side for a reduced asking price of around €100million, according to the English press.

2. Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang (Arsenal)

Real Madrid are on the hunt for a striker after Luke Jovic – who they signed in the summer as a potential successor to Karim Benzema – failed to impress at the Santiago Bernabeu. One of their top options is Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang, who himself had revealed nearly four years ago that he would like to join Los Blancos at some stage in his career.

Aubameyang was the Golden Boot winner in the Premier League for the 2018-19 season, and that proves that his goal-scoring abilities need not be doubted at all. The fact that he has recently fallen out with Arsenal’s representatives might make it all the more easy for Real Madrid to complete his signing as well.

3. Christian Eriksen (Tottenham Hotspur)

Christian Eriksen is, in fact, a cheaper version of Paul Pogba in many ways. The Tottenham Hotspur star has only a few months left in his current contract at North London, and negotiations to extend his time with the club have ended in failure on all occasions so far. This is because he is keen to move to Real Madrid, as he himself expressed during the summer.

The 28-year-old former AFC Ajax star helped the Spurs reach their first-ever Champions League final last season – but in his ongoing 2019-20 campaign, he has failed to create any impact. Hopefully, a move to the Santiago Bernabeu will turn things around for the midfielder, who is currently valued at less than €50million as per various reports.

4. Fabian Ruiz (Napoli)

The third midfielder in our list, Napoli’s Fabian Ruiz has been a target for both Barcelona and Real Madrid since 2018, when he was a Real Betis player. Just before the 2018-19 season, he left for the Italian club and since then, he has played an important role in their success.

As Asensio is injured while both Isco and James Rodriguez are gradually falling out of favour at the Santiago Bernabeu, it only makes sense for Los Blancos to try and sign Ruiz in January. The 23-year-old has played in 21 matches so far in the ongoing 2019-20 season, and has also recorded one goal and two assists.

5. Kalidou Koulibaly (Napoli)

Real Madrid are in dire need of a centre-back, as Raphael Varane is being targeted by the likes of Manchester United among other teams while Sergio Ramos is arguably past his prime. Their best option in defence right now is Kalidou Koulubaly, who is Ruiz’ teammate at Napoli.

Koulibaly is definitely one of the highest-rated centre-backs in the world right now, and is also expected to have a market value greater than €100million. The Senegal international’s ability to play the ball makes him the perfect choice for Los Blancos who generally tend to start their attack from behind. Several other teams like Manchester United and Barcelona are also interested in signing him, and as a result, Real Madrid will have to move fast if they want a proper chance to sign him right now.