Reports: Manchester United handed major boost as Serie A giants make Christian Eriksen transfer decision

Premier League giants Manchester United have received a major boost in the transfer market after Serie A club Inter Milan have decided not to sign Christian Eriksen during the ongoing January transfer window.

United have been in the market to strengthen their squad in the mid-season transfer window which clearly looked out of depth on numerous positions. For this purpose, the Red Devils have been linked with league rivals Tottenham Hotspur’s veteran midfielder Christian Eriksen who is in the final year of his contract with the North London-based club and has rejected multiple extension offers.

There were reports in the recent past that Inter Milan were edging closer to signing the Denmark international in January for a deal worth of €20 million.

However, as per the Italian publication Corriere Della Sera cited by Sportwitness, the Milan-based club have decided to cool off their interest in Eriksen as they are looking to wait at least till the summer transfer window when the versatile midfielder will be available as a free agent.

The news will be a welcome one for Manchester United who would ideally like to sign the 27-year-old in the mid-season transfer window which could enhance their chances of a top-four finish.

Eriksen has been at Spurs since the summer of 2013 when he moved from Dutch club Ajax for a reported transfer fee of €13.50 million.