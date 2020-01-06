5 surprise transfers that can happen in the January transfer window

It’s the transfer season once again with the beginning of the January transfer window. Teams are now looking to bring in reinforcements which can have serious implications on their remainder of the season. We have identified five possible transfers which not many have envisioned before January 2020 began but can very well become a possibility before the January 31st deadline.

#5 James Rodriguez (Real Madrid) to Everton

Fifth in the list of surprise transfers is the move of Liga giants Real Madrid’s creative midfielder James Rodriguez to the Premier League outfit Everton. The Colombia international was linked with a move away from the Spanish capital in the summer transfer window but a serious injury to winger Marco Asensio changed his fate and the former AS Monaco winger ended up staying in Madrid. However, Rodriguez has not been able to play regularly for Real this season because of injuries and emergence of young Rodrygo who is becoming a permanent feature on the attacking front. There have been reports of interest from Everton where manager Carlo Ancelotti is eager to once again work with the player with whom he had relative success during his time with the 13-time European champions. However, Real are demanding reportedly €45 million for the departure of the former FC Porto winger and it will be interesting to see if Everton can come up with an offer close to that amount.

#4 Timo Werner (RB Leipzig) to Manchester United

Fourth in the list of surprise transfers in January is a potential move of RB Leipzig’s star striker Timo Werner to English giants Manchester United. The Red Devils are clearly lacking depth in the final third after the departure of Romelu Lukaku and Alexes Sanchez in the summer. There have been reports of concrete interest from United in young sensation Erling Braut Haaland who eventually joined German Bundesliga club Borussia Dortmund. Therefore, United can now turn their attention towards Werner – who has also been linked with the likes of Real Madrid, Chelsea and Bayern Munich in the past – to bolster their attacking unit.

#3 Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang (Arsenal) to Real Madrid

Third in the list is a potential move of Premier League club Arsenal’s star striker Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang to Spanish giants Real Madrid. The Gabon international has been in sensational form ever since joining the Gunners in the January transfer window in 2018 but there have been reports in the recent past that he is unhappy with the club’s overall progress. Aubameyang has been linked with Real in the past and has openly admitted his desire to join the 13-time European champions when he was playing for Dortmund. On the other hand, Real are struggling to find a backup of Karim Benzema despite signing Luka Jovic in the summer for a reported transfer fee of €60 million. Therefore, Real making a move for Aubameyang might make a sense for all the parties involved especially if Jovic will agree to join the North London-based club in return.

#2 Gareth Bale (Real Madrid) to Tottenham Hotspur

Second in the list is a blockbuster return of Real Madrid’s star winger Gareth Bale to the Premier League side Tottenham Hotspur. The Wales international has been linked with a move away from the Spanish capital for quite some time now and one of his possible destinations often discussed is Spurs, with whom he spent six seasons before joining the Los Blancos in a world-record transfer fee of €100 million back in 2013. Over the course of the season, manager Zinedine Zidane has found ways to earn success without Bale in the starting XI and with Spurs in need of an attacking reinforcement, it makes perfect sense for the 30-year-old to return home after a long gap and join Jose Mourinho who tried bring him to Real during his managerial days.

#1 Krzysztof Piątek to Newcastle

First in the list of surprise transfer is Premier League side Newcastle United’s move for Serie A giants AC Milan’s striker Krzysztof Piątek. The 24-year-old has been struggling in the ongoing campaign and with the arrival of Zlatan Ibrahimović, his prospect of getting first-team football does not look good. On the other hand, the Magpies are clearly struggling in the final third where their record £40 million signing Joelinton is not living up to the expectations after managing to score just a single goal in 21 appearances. Therefore, the Sun reported on Monday that manager Steve Bruce is looking to bring the Poland international to the club on a loan deal with an option to make it permanent in the summer of 2020.