Reports: Manchester City eyeing summer move for €100million-rated Serie A star

According to the latest reports, Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola is considering the signing of a new defender in the ongoing January window, with Inter Milan’s €100million Milan Skriniar being regarded as one of his favourite options.

It is David Ornstein – a football reporter for The Athletic – who reports that Skriniar, along with Shakhtar Donetsk’s Mykola Matviyenko has been considered as potential signings by Guardiola and Manchester City.

Needless to say, the Sky Blues have suffered heavy blows in defence so far this season, with Aymeric Laporte, John Stones and Nicholas Otamendi having been sidelined due to injuries. Quite often, it was Fernandinho and Rodri – who are actually midfielders by trade – who occupied City’s backline in the absence of their main defenders.

And hence they are expected to make a move for a new defender during this January, as per the English news agency.

Manchester City have entered the transfer market for Skriniar previously as well – as they considered signing him as Vincent Kompany’s potential replacement in the summer transfer window ahead of the 2019-20 season.

But Inter Milan values their star player at over €100million, and the high asking price has prevented Guardiola and co from making an official move so far to sign him.