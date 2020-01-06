Reports: Manchester United, Arsenal compete for the signing of Juventus star

English Premier League clubs Manchester United and Arsenal are competing for the signing of Merih Demiral, the star defender of the Italian Serie A giants Juventus in the January transfer window. Both clubs have been struggling in the ongoing campaign, especially on the domestic front which is making it hard for them to cement a spot in the top-four in the ongoing campaign.

As per Tuttosport cited by Daily Star, both clubs have identified Juventus’ young centre-back Merih Demiral and are ready to make a move for him in January.

The report further stated that even Manchester City—who are struggling defensively as well—are also interested in signing the Turkey international who has found it hard to cement his spot in the starting XI with the current Italian champions.

However, it is believed that the Turin-based outfit are not looking to sell or send Demiral on loan in the mid-season transfer window as the club’s top-tier management rate him very highly.

The 21-year-old joined the Old Lady in the summer transfer window from league rivals Sassuolo for a reported transfer fee of €18 million.

Since then, Demiral—who has been linked with the likes of AC Milan and Leicester City in the recent past—has represented his current club in just five matches in all competitions.