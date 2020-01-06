Reports: Inter Milan lining up bid for Chelsea star in January

Italian Serie A giants Inter Milan are lining up a bid to sign a full-back in the January transfer window. The Milan-based club have been in the market to sign players who can increase the squad depth for the rest of the campaign as manager Antonio Conte has often complained about the lack of options available.

As per Italian publication Calciomercato, the Milan-based club are lining up a bid for English Premier League giants Chelsea’s left-back Marcos Alonso in order to bolster their full-back department.

The Spaniard has lost his place in the starting XI since the arrival of manager Frank Lampard in the summer who has preferred Emerson Palmieri as the number-one left-back at the club.

The report stated that Inter’s hierarchy are considering either making a £35 million bid to sign Alonso permanently in January or offer a loan deal for the left-footed full-back with an option to make the deal permanent in the summer of 2020.

The 29-year-old has been with the Blues since the summer of 2016 when he moved from Serie A club Fiorentina for a reported transfer fee of €23 million.

Since then, Alonso has represented the London-based club in 134 matches in all competitions, managing to score 19 goals along with providing 17 assists.