Reports: Real Madrid star to reunite with former manager in England

The latest word around the rumour mill is that La Liga giants Real Madrid are all set to part ways with James Rodriguez, who will join Premier League side Everton currently managed by Carlo Ancelotti.

It is Marca who reports that Ancelotti has expressed interest in signing Rodriguez from Real Madrid. The former Real Madrid, Bayern Munich and Napoli manager is already known to be a huge fan of the Columbia international, having first signed him during his time in Spain post the 2014 FIFA World Cup. Later in 2017, he signed him on loan at Bayern Munich, and had also expressed keenness in signing him on a permanent deal at Napoli earlier this season, while he was the boss of the Serie A side.

And now, it looks like the 60-year-old has not given up on his chase, as he expects Everton to sign Rodriguez during the ongoing January transfer window.

Meanwhile, the 28-year-old is said to have fully recovered from his left knee injury, but was still left out of Zinedine Zidane’s squad list for Real Madrid’s 3-0 win against Getafe on Saturday.

As he is reportedly out-of-favour at the Santiago Bernabeu despite recovering from the injury, Ancelotti believes he can sign the player on at least a loan deal, as per Marca.