Reports: Juventus optimistic about signing on-loan PSG striker

Serie A giants Juventus are still keen to bolster their attacking unit in the coming months. The Turin-based outfit was heavily linked with young sensation Erling Braut Haaland who eventually decided to join Bundesliga club Borussia Dortmund on a four-and-a-half-year deal.

As per the Italian publication Calciomercato, the Old Lady’s hierarchy are now optimistic about signing league rivals Inter Milan’s out-of-favour striker Mauro Icardi in the near future.

The Argentina international is currently on a season-long loan term with Ligue 1 giants Paris Saint Germain (PSG) who also have an option to make the deal permanent by paying €70million at the end of their 2019-20 campaign.

However, the report states that Juventus are optimistic about beating PSG for the permanent signing of Icardi whose family still live in Italy.

The 26-year-old has been in sensational form for the Paris-based club ever since joining them on the final day of the summer transfer window as he has managed to score 14 goals along with providing three assists in just 18 appearances in all competitions.

Prior to his PSG switch, Icardi had spent six seasons at Inter after joining them from league rivals Sampdoria for a reported transfer fee of €13million in the summer of 2013.

The 26-year-old has represented the Milan-based club in 219 matches in all competitions, scoring 124 goals along with providing 28 assists.