Reports: Manchester United ready to exchange Paul Pogba for Barcelona target

English Premier League outfit Manchester United have reportedly decided to part ways with star midfielder Paul Pogba. The French international has been linked with a move away from the Red Devils since the summer transfer window when he openly admitted that he was looking for a new challenge.

Since then, Pogba has been linked with a number of top European clubs including the likes of Real Madrid from Spain, and Juventus and Inter Milan from Italy.

As per Mirror, as quoted by The Sun, the Manchester-based club’s hierarchy have decided to let the 26-year-old join the Milan-based club but want star striker Lautaro Martinez in exchange.

The Argentina international is one of the hottest young strikers in Europe and has been attracting interest from the likes of FC Barcelona in the recent past.

Pogba has not been able to play a big part for United in the ongoing campaign as the midfielder is currently recovering from an ankle injury.

The World Cup-winning midfielder has been with the Premier League giants since the summer of 2016 when he joined them from Juventus for a reported transfer fee of €105 million.

He has represented Manchester United in 150 matches in all competitions where he has managed to score 31 goals along with providing 31 assists.