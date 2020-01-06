Following rumours that Real Madrid have already shelled out as much as €30million for the signing of 17-year-old sensation Reinier Jesus from Flamengo, the youngster himself has opened up on what he thinks about the potential move.

On Sunday, Reinier attended a training session with Brazil’s Under-23 side, and afterwards, he was asked about his future by reporters.

“Let’s wait and see,” he responded.

Earlier this week, it was claimed that Real Madrid had to fend off fierce competition from arch-rivals Barcelona and Atletico Madrid, to complete a €30million transfer for the midfielder. Reports also mentioned that Los Blancos‘ long-term contract bid is believed to have been accepted by Reinier, who will now be officially introduced to fans at the Santiago Bernabeu around January 19, when he turns 18.

Reinier Jesus was promoted to the Flamengo senior team only on January 1, 2019 – and later in the same year, he made his senior debut in a Copa Libertadores clash against Emelec.

The 17-year-old also scored six goals in just over a dozen appearances as Flamengo lifted the league title, and that led to him signing a new deal with the club until 2024.

He made his debut for the Brazil Under-17 team in late 2018, and has netted five teams in ten appearances for them so far. He has also been called up to the Brazil Under-23 team, but is yet to make his debut.

Quotes via Goal.