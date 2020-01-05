Reports: Manchester United want Inter to include star striker in deal to sign Paul Pogba

Manchester United midfielder Paul Pogba is probably in his last few months with the Premier League club. Though United have refused to sell him in the January transfer window, the Frenchman will definitely be on his way out of the club in the summer transfer window, if widespread reports are to be believed.

The former Juventus star has been linked with a move back to Turin along with a move to Real Madrid, where manager Zinedine Zidane is believed to a big fan of his compatriot. Pogba was reportedly close to a move to Madrid in the 2019 summer window as well but the deal didn’t go through and he stayed put.

If reports from Mirror are to be believed, another club have entered the race for the United midfielder now and it is Inter Milan. The Italian club’s manager Antonio Conte previously managed Pogba at Juventus and wants to sign him for Inter.

The report adds that though United are ready to let their star midfielder leave for Inter in the summer window, they want the Italian side to include one of their star players in a potential swap deal. The Premier League giants are desperate to add an out-and-out striker to their squad and thus want Inter to add Lautaro Martinez into the deal.

Whether or not Inter accept their counter offer remains to be seen.