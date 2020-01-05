Transfer News |

Reports: Manchester United prepare £50m offer for star Premier League striker

Manchester United did finish the year 2019 strongly but their start to the new year has been anything but happy. The Ole Gunnar Solskjaer-managed side started 2020 with a defeat vs Mikel Arteta’s Arsenal and then played out a goalless draw with Wolves in an FA Cup third-round encounter at Molineux. As United failed to score in both of these encounters, they now need a striker more than ever.

Though Anthony Martial and Marcus Rashford have been among the goals this season, both of them are not out-and-out number 9s. Moreover, United are in desperate need of a plan B if their primary approach of punishing opponents on the counter doesn’t work.

And if reports from Goal (via Team Talk) are to be believed, Wolves’ striker Raul Jimenez has emerged as a potential signing for United in the ongoing January transfer window. Jimenez came on in the second half in the FA Cup encounter vs United and hit the crossbar from a tricky angle and Solskjaer revealed that he was impressed by the Mexican’s performance.

The report adds that Manchester United are ready to part ways with £50 million in order to complete the signing of the 28-year-old. Whether or not the Premier League giants make an official move remains to be seen.

