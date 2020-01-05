Reports: Juventus will not sell star midfielder amid Manchester United & Arsenal links

Juventus midfielder Adrien Rabiot has been linked with a winter window move to the Premier League. The likes of Manchester United and Arsenal have been linked with the 24-year-old but it seems that the Serie A giants will not sell their new signing in the January window.

Initially, Arsenal were linked with a loan move for Rabiot with claims that Mikel Arteta wants to make the France international his first signing. However, the rumours soon died down and it was Manchester United’s turn to get linked with the midfielder.

According to reports in The Sun, Juventus were ready to offer Rabiot in a swap deal for Paul Pogba. However, Goal reports that the Italian side are in no mood to let the midfielder leave after having signed him on a free deal from PSG in the summer window of 2019.

The Frenchman hasn’t been a regular under Maurizio Sarri and has made only 12 appearances for the club this season. He is yet to bag a goal and an assist for them as well, which ha sparked rumours of a January exit. But it looks like Juventus are ready to take one more chance with Rabiot, who is highly-rated by many in the sport.