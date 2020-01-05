Reports: Manchester United to offer out-of-favour star in player-plus-cash deal for key target

The latest word around the rumour mill is that Premier League giants Manchester United will offer £45million along with out-of-favour star Jesse Lingard as a makeweight, in a player-plus-cash deal for Leicester City’s James Maddison.

This is according to Mirror, who reports that Manchester United manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer is “desperate” to lure Maddison to Old Trafford as the Red Devils look to begin the next stage of their rebuilding project.

The Leicester and England midfielder has been in fine form since the start of 2019-20, and has scored nine goals and recorded three assists in 23 appearances so far this season.

Meanwhile, 27-year-old Lingard, who was previously regarded as one of the most exciting future prospects in football, has failed to perform at Manchester United for more than a year now.

In the whole of 2019, the attacking midfielder could not produce a single goal or assist, and his poor form had also seen him snubbed by England head coach Gareth Southgate, while picking his squad for the UEFA Euro 2020 Qualifiers.

And now, Manchester United is also close to parting ways with him, as they look to complete a deal for Maddison at least in the summer, if not during the ongoing January transfer window.