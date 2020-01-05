Reports: Real Madrid agree £30million deal for the first signing of the January transfer window

According to the latest reports, La Liga giants Real Madrid have reportedly completed a £30million deal for Flamengo youngster Reinier Jesus. The young midfielder is hence all set to be their first signing of this January transfer window.

Goal claims that Los Blancos had to fend off fierce competition from arch-rivals Barcelona and Atletico Madrid, to complete the transfer. The English news agency further reports that Real Madrid’s long-term contract bid is believed to have been accepted by Reinier, who will now be officially introduced to fans at the Santiago Bernabeu around January 19, when he turns 18.

Goal also claims that Real Madrid have been able to secure their target for roughly half of Flamengo’s original asking price. About 80 per cent of the £30million fee will go to the Brazilian Serie A club, while the remaining 20 per cent will go to the player and his representatives.

Reinier Jesus was promoted to the Flamengo senior team only on January 1, 2019 – and later in the same year, he made his senior debut in a Copa Libertadores clash against Emelec.

The 17-year-old also scored six goals in just over a dozen appearances as Flamengo lifted the league title, and that led to him signing a new deal with the club until 2024.

But as Zinedine Zidane and co have now managed to sign him, he is expected to bid goodbye to Flamengo and join Real Madrid later in January.