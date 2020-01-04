Reports: Real Madrid identify Liverpool star as Karim Benzema replacement

Real Madrid have been looking for a long-term Karim Benzema replacement for quite some time now. They did sign Luka Jovic from Eintracht Frankfurt in the summer transfer window last year, but he has failed to hit the ground running in Madrid. Madrid are thus on the lookout for another forward signing.

While the likes of Harry Kane have been linked with a move to the club, according to reports in Calciomercato, Madrid are looking at another Premier League number 9 who would take Benzema’s place. Liverpool star Firmino is on Los Blancos’s radar currently as the Frenchman slowly approaches the end of his contract with Real Madrid.

Benzema’s contract with La Liga giants runs down in 18 months and Madrid want to sign a replacement beforehand. Not long ago, manager Zinedine Zidane had likened the 31-year-old’s stature at the club with that of Cristiano Ronaldo.

“His numbers speak for themselves. Those that like football know he’s a quality player. He’s important for the team, for attacking… he does it very well. The only thing that’s changed since Cristiano Ronaldo [left for Juventus] is that Karim is more mature. He’s a father and, well, many things have happened lately which are reflected on the pitch,” Zidane had said in November.