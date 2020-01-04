Reports: Chelsea close in on January deal for Premier League star

English Premier League giants Chelsea are seemingly getting closer to completing a big deal in the near future. The London-based club saw their one-year transfer ban reduced to half by the Court of Arbitration for Sport (CAS) for signing minors abroad which is why they are now allowed to do business in the ongoing transfer window.

Following the reduction of their transfer ban, Chelsea have been linked with a number of targets in Europe including the likes Borussia Dortmund’s Jadon Sancho and RB Leipzig’s Timo Werner. One of those targets were Crystal Palace’s star winger Wilfried Zaha who has been linked with a move away from the Selhurst Park in the past couple of transfer windows.

As per Daily Mail, Zaha has changed his agent in order to push a move to Stamford Bridge in the near future. The report further stated that the Ivory Coast international has hired super-agent Pini Zahavi who has a close relationship with Chelsea owner Roman Abramovich.

The 27-year-old has been at Palace since February 2015 when he moved from league rivals Manchester United for a reported transfer fee of €3.80 million. Since then, Zaha has represented the Eagles in 345 matches in all competitions and managed to score 56 goals along with providing 68 assists.