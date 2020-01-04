Transfer News |

Reports: Transfer blow to Manchester United as Serie A giants emerge favourites to sign Christian Eriksen

Tottenham midfielder Christian Eriksen

Tottenham Hotspur midfielder Christian Eriksen is currently being targetted by the likes of Manchester United and Inter Milan. Eriksen’s contract with the North London-based club is set to run down in the summer next year and Spurs don’t want to lose him on a free deal. As a result, rumours of a January exit for the Denmark international are doing the rounds.

United are currently in the market for a midfield signing after two of their top midfielders in Scott McTominay and Paul Pogba were ruled out for a lengthy period of time due to their respective injuries. However, if reports from Danish outlet Ekstra Bladet are to be believed, Eriksen is set for a move to the Serie A with Antonio Conte’s Inter Milan now favourites to land him in the winter transfer window.

The 27-year-old is unlikely to renew his contract with the club and there have been reports that he could be available for €30-40 million in the winter window. However, if the aforementioned report is anything to go by, Inter could get lucky and sign him for only €20 million. This could turn out to be a big blow for Manchester United, however, who are struggling to complete a signing in the January transfer window.

