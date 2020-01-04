Reports: Real Madrid face competition from Barcelona & Manchester City for Brazilian wonderkid

Real Madrid are reportedly set to face competition from top European clubs including Barcelona and Manchester City for the signing of Brazilian wonderkid Reinier from Flamengo. The 17-year-old is valued at around €30 million by the Brazilian club, which could increase significantly if other clubs show concrete interest in him as well.

According to Marca, Madrid are interested in the youngster and could make a move in January itself. However, the report adds that the transfer cannot be completed in the winter window as Los Blancos have all three of their non-EU spots filled with Eder Militao, Vinicius and Rodrygo. There’s a possibility that the youngster will be sent back on loan to Flamengo until the summer window.

Flamengo coach Jorge Jesus had recently claimed that Reinier will be sold ‘to one of Europe’s big clubs for a multi-million-euro fee’. Moreover, only hours after his comments, Reinier started following Real Madrid on Instagram, AS reports.

“I promoted three players [at Flamengo], one a 17-year-old, one an 18-year-old and the other a 19-year-old. They have been starters in Flamengo matches and the 17-year-old is going to be sold to one of Europe’s big clubs for a multi-million-euro fee,” he said as per reports from Spanish publication AS.

Madrid could face competition from the likes of Barcelona and Manchester City for his signature.