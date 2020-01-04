Reports: Serie A club win race to sign Manchester United key target

Premier League outfit Tottenham Hotspur’s star midfielder Christian Eriksen is on the brink of leaving the club if the reports in Denmark are to be believed. The 27-year-old is in the final year of his contract and has rejected numerous offers of extension from the North London-based club in the recent past.

There have been reports of interest in Eriksen from numerous clubs in Europe including the likes of Premier League giants Manchester United, French champions Paris Saint Germain (PSG), Spanish La Liga side Real Madrid and Italian champions Juventus.

However, as per Danish media outlet Ekstra Bladet cited by Daily Mail, the versatile midfielder is edging closer to joining the Italian Serie A outfit Inter Milan who have won the race to sign the player in the mid-season transfer window.

The report stated that Eriksen will join the Milan-based club in a deal worth of £20 million in January.

Eriksen has been at Spurs since the summer of 2013 when he moved from Dutch club Ajax for a reported transfer fee of €13.50 million.

Since then, the Denmark international—who played a key role in helping Spurs reached their first-ever UEFA Champions League final last season—has represented his current club in 300 matches in all competitions where he has managed to score 69 goals along with providing 89 assists.