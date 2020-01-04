Reports: Juventus to offer star midfielder to sign Paul Pogba from Manchester United

Italian Serie A giants Juventus are set to make another offer to sign English Premier League outfit Manchester United’s star midfielder Paul Pogba in the January transfer window. The French international has been linked with a move away from the Manchester-based club since the summer transfer window when he publicly admitted that he is looking for a new challenge.

Since then, there were reports of concrete interest in Pogba from the likes of Spanish La Liga giants Real Madrid and his former club Juventus but neither of them were able to meet with United’s valuation of the player.

However, as per the Sun, the Turin-based club are looking to once again sign the World Cup-winning midfielder in the January transfer window and for this purpose, they are ready to offer midfielder Adrien Rabiot along with a transfer fee, in order to convince the Red Devils’ hierarchy in selling their prized asset.

Rabiot has been struggling to cement his spot in the starting XI since his arrival at Juventus in the summer transfer window on a free transfer after his contract with French Ligue 1 giants Paris Saint Germain (PSG) came to an end.

Pogba joined Manchester United in the summer of 2016 when he moved from the Old Lady for a reported transfer fee of €105 million.