Former Barcelona star admits he is open to joining Real Madrid

Wolverhampton Wanderers star Adama Traore has admitted that he would be interested in a transfer to La Liga Real Madrid – despite his history of playing for their arch-rivals Barcelona.

In a recent interview with Jugones, Traore was asked if he would like to return to his home country Spain amidst links with Real Madrid, to which he replied: “Yes, why not? If I have the opportunity to go to Madrid, I will leave.”

“There was a misunderstanding with Barcelona when I left the club, it was not the best manner of exiting the club but that is a story I will keep to myself,” he added further, before explaining:

“Of course I would like to return to Spanish football, but I promised myself I would be a success in England.”

The 23-year-old who rose through the ranks at Barcelona’s famed La Masia academy, left the club in 2015 and joined Aston Villa for a reported transfer fee of €10million.

A year later, he joined Middlesbrough and then, in 2018, Wolverhampton Wanderers shelled out €20million to sign him.

Since then, the pacy winger has been in red-hot form, scoring 6 goals and providing 10 assists in 66 appearances for the Wolves across all competitions.

In the ongoing 2019-20 season alone, he has completed 30 appearances, recording 5 goals and 7 assists so far – thereby getting linked with a move to Real Madrid.

