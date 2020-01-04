Manchester United manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has confirmed that Nemanja Matic will remain at the club for the rest of the season, despite interest from La Liga giants Atletico Madrid who had been keen to make a move for him in January.

It is BBC‘s football correspondent Simon Stone who reported on Saturday that the Norwegian “has confirmed” that Matic will stay. Check out the tweet shared right below:

OGS confirms Nemanja Matic will stay @ManUtd — Simon Stone (@sistoney67) January 3, 2020

Earlier, while speaking ahead of Manchester United’s FA Cup game against Wolverhampton Wanderers, Solskjaer opined that his squad can handle the demands of competing in four different competitions, despite the huge injury blow they have suffered.

“You could probably handle and deal with three players rotating there,” the Manchester United boss said, before adding:

“But we have two players who are fit there now, Nemanja [Matic] and Fred. It’ll be a hard task for them, and we’ll just have to ask them to keep going if they can.”

“Nemanja has been out for a while, Paul [Pogba] has been out for a while and I think Scott [McTominay] and Fred have done really well, so now Nemanja is in when Scott is out.”

“Paul, unfortunately, is not there, so we’ll just have to find a way. You just can’t accept that we’re tired, you’ve got to find a way and it might be that we’ll have to find different positions for someone,” he concluded.

