According to the latest reports, Manchester United manager, Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has finally given Paul Pogba the permission to leave the club in January, as he is now keen on a swap deal with Real Madrid that would see Toni Kroos join the Red Devils.

It is The Sun who claimed on Friday that Kroos could move to Manchester United from Real Madrid, as part of a deal taking Pogba the other way.

Previously also, it was reported that the 2018 FIFA World Cup winner’s career at Ole Trafford is over, with both the player and the club interested to part ways with each other.

This was after Solskjaer maintained for a few months that he would never sell him, as according to him, the midfielder played a very important role in the team.

Toni Kroos, meanwhile, rose to prominence as he moved from Bayern Munich to Real Madrid after Germany’s FIFA World Cup win in 2014. Not only has the German midfielder played 254 matches for Los Blancos – scoring 16 goals and assisting 63 times – but he has also lifted three Champions Leagues, one La Liga, one Spanish Super Cup, four FIFA Club World Cups and three UEFA Super Cups with them, and is regarded as one of the best in his position in the world right now.

However, since the beginning of the 2018-19 season, he has failed to produce his usual impact until then, and according to The Sun, Real Madrid wants him to leave so as to make space for Pogba who could arrive at the Santiago Bernabeu for just £100million – nearly half of his previous asking price of £180million.