Manchester City have cut short Lukas Nmecha’s season-long loan to Wolfsburg, instead sending the striker to Middlesbrough after he failed to score in Germany.

The 21-year-old, who has played for both England and Germany at youth level, joined Wolfsburg at the start of the season but struggled to make an impact.

Nmecha made 12 appearances for his loan club in all competitions but started only once and did not find the net.

City recalled the striker on Friday and loaned him back out to Championship side Boro, where he joins Patrick Roberts – a team-mate in Manchester who endured a similarly tough stretch at Norwich City.

Nmecha spent the 2018-19 season on loan at Preston North End, having appeared three times for City in the previous campaign.

“We’re delighted to bring Lukas to the club,” said Boro head coach Jonathan Woodgate. “He is a terrific young player who has the benefit of a year’s experience of Championship football.

“He is another young, hungry player of real quality, and it’s great that we’ve been able to get him.

“In Lukas and Patrick, we have signed two very good players, and we’ve been able to bring them in early in the transfer window, which is a real bonus.”