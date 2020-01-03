Reports: Jose Mourinho looking to derail Arsenal’s Thomas Lemar pursuit with Tottenham Hotspur plotting loan deal

Arsenal have had a mini-revival of sorts under new head coach Mikel Arteta. After showing signs of improvement in his first couple of matches, the Spanish tactician registered his first win as the Gunners coach against Manchester United at the Emirates. And with the January transfer window now underway, they are now looking at ways to improve their squad and prepare for a second-half push for a place in the top four.

Reports had linked Arsenal with a loan move for Atletico Madrid’s Thomas Lemar but it seems that they are not alone in pursuit of the France international. According to reports in Daily Mail, Jose Mourinho is also weighing up a move for Lemar and Tottenham are looking at a possible loan deal in the January window as well.

Atletico Madrid have engaged Jorge Mendes to broker a move for Thomas Lemar to Arsenal. [Marca] — LTArsenal™ (@ltarsenal) January 2, 2020

The 24-year-old was linked with a move to North London in 2017 as well with both Arsenal and Tottenham involved in the race for the then-Monaco star. However, he stayed put and ultimately joined Atletico Madrid in 2018. However, he is reportedly unsettled at the La Liga side and wants a move away from Madrid.