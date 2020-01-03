Reports: Real Madrid targeting three players from Ligue 1 side to bolster all three outfield departments

Though Real Madrid have managed to stay in the hunt for La Liga and are only two points behind arch-rivals Barcelona in the table. However, manager Zinedine Zidane and president Florentino Perez are aware of the fact that they need reinforcements in all three outfield departments – defence, midfield and attack. And they have reportedly set sights on three of Ligue 1 side Lille’s players and might make a move for them in the near future.

According to reports in Marca, Lille’s Boubakary Soumare, Victor Osimhen and Gabriel dos Santos Magalhaes are all on Madrid’s radar. Soumare is being targetted as a back-up and future replacement for Casemiro. The 20-year-old is currently on the transfer wishlist of quite a few clubs and it wouldn’t be long before any team snaps him up from Lille.

Gabriel, on the other hand, is a 22-year-old centre-back who returned from a loan to Dinamo Zagreb ahead of last season and is being scouted by Juventus as well. 21-year-old Osimhen is a centre forward who can play on either wing. This season, he has 10 goals in Ligue 1 and another two in the UEFA Champions League.

The report claims that Real Madrid might even sell the likes of Brahim Diaz and Mariano Diaz in the January transfer window which would open room for some arrival, in the winter window or later.