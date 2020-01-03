The latest word around the rumour mill is that Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta has named a three-man transfer shortlist for his squad in the January transfer window.

RB Leipzig’s Dayot Upamecano, AFC Bournemouth’s Nathan Ake and Juventus’ Daniele Rugani are the three names being considered by the former midfielder, in a bid to bolster’s his squad’s defence ahead of the second half of their ongoing 2019-20 campaign.

Earlier, Arteta revealed to Sky Sports that Arsenal were not planning to make any major additions to the squad during the January transfer window, but the recent injury to centre-back Calum Chambers has changed their approach.

“We are going to be in the market to see options that can strengthen the team. That is our obligation and we are going to be working on that. I will give my opinion on things we can improve,” he said, before adding:

“The bad injury for Calum [Chambers] a few days ago, that is going to change our plans at the back. The reality of the moment is that we are not going to do much. I am more concerned about getting people back from injury than signings.”

“I want to improve the players that I have here. If something extra comes up in January to improve what we have… let’s do it,” Arteta concluded.

And now, it is Telegraph who reports that Upamecano, Ake and Rugani are his chief replacement options for the injured Chambers.

The Leipzig centre-back along with Ake who has proved his ability to play a variety of positions are chiefly on the Gunner’s thoughts, but Chelsea are also interested in signing the latter – making Rugani a potential alternative.

Another option that is available to Arteta is William Saliba who can be recalled from his loan term with Saint-Etienne, but such a move is unlikely to happen, as per the English news agency.