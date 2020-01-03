Following their sensational 2-0 win against Manchester United at the Emirates during the first Gameweek of 2020, Arsenal head coach Mikel Arteta has revealed that he does not want the club’s top goalscorer Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang to leave the club in January.

Earlier, Sky Sports had reported that various sources from Spain had claimed that Real Madrid will make a player-plus-cash offer worth up to £70million for Aubameyang.

Later, after the Manchester United game, Arteta was asked about the Gabon international’s chances of leaving the club, and in reply, he said: “I don’t even think about that possibility with Auba, I want him here.”

The former midfielder also revealed that Arsenal were not planning to make any major additions to the squad during the January transfer window, but the recent injury to centre-back Calum Chambers has changed their approach.

“We are going to be in the market to see options that can strengthen the team. That is our obligation and we are going to be working on that. I will give my opinion on things we can improve,” he said, before adding:

“The bad injury for Calum [Chambers] a few days ago, that is going to change our plans at the back. The reality of the moment is that we are not going to do much. I am more concerned about getting people back from injury than signings.”

“I want to improve the players that I have here. If something extra comes up in January to improve what we have… let’s do it,” Arteta concluded.

Quotes via Sky Sports.