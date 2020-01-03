Reports: Manchester United’s top two targets for the January transfer window revealed

Manchester United have reportedly identified Aston Villa’s Jack Grealish and Leicester City’s James Maddison as their top two targets for the winter transfer window which opened on January 1.

According to Independent, Manchester United boss Ole Gunnar Solskjaer is of the opinion that the lack of creative midfielders has cost the club dearly during their ongoing 2019-20 campaign. Paul Pogba’s and Scott McTominay’s injuries have apparently made matters worse for the Red Devils, and the Norwegian is hence keen to rectify the situation at the earliest, by bringing in one or more midfielders during the January transfer window.

The English news agency further reports that Grealish and Maddison are the two most important names on Solskjaer’s transfer wishlist. Both players have been doing extremely well for their respective teams so far this season – 24-year-old Grealish has recorded eight goals and six assists in 21 appearances for Aston Villa so far this season, while 23-year-old James Maddison has scored nine goals and provided three assists in 23 appearances for Leicester City so far in 2019-20.

Earlier this week, Solskjaer himself had hinted that Manchester United are “looking at one or two” players for the winter transfer window.

“Of course it is playing on our decision making when we have two players out – Paul [Pogba] for a month and Scott [McTominay] for two,” he said after the defeat against Arsenal.

“That will give us fewer options and we have loads of games and important games, but still it has to be right and that is the big point,” he added further, before concluding:

“If it’s available and if it’s possible we will do something, definitely. We are looking at one or two.”