Reports: Chelsea set to include out-of-favour striker in deal for French star

The latest word around the rumour mill is that Premier League giants Chelsea are all set to include Olivier Giroud as part of a deal for French striker Moussa Dembele, after his current club Olympique Lyonnais rejected a €40million bid from Frank Lampard and co.

This is according to the French publication FootMercato.net who reports that Chelsea – and their manager Frank Lampard in particular – are fans of Dembele and that they would come back quickly with a better offer after Lyon rejected their €40million bid earlier this week.

The news agency further reports that Lyon President Jean-Michel Aulas does not want the 23-year-old to leave his team, although the star himself has indicated that he is open to a move away from Ligue 1.

Dembele joined Lyon in 2018-19 from Scottish side Celtic for a reported transfer fee of €22million, and has made 71 appearances for the club till date. In the ongoing 2019-20 season, he has played in 25 matches across all competitions so far, and has also scored 10 goals and recorded 2 assists.

With fellow teammates Memphis Depay and Jeff Reine-Adelaide suffering from injuries, the former France Under-21 international have become all the more important for the French club who are currently at 12th place on the Ligue 1 table with just 26 points from 19 matches (7 wins, 5 draws, 7 defeats).