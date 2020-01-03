OFFICIAL: Juventus complete first signing of the January transfer window

On Friday the 3rd of January, Serie A defending champions Juventus made their first signing of the ongoing winter transfer window, as they completed Dejan Kulusevski’s transfer from Atalanta.

The club paid a total of €35million to Atalanta as part of the agreed deal for the 19-year-old winger, who then signed an initial contract of five years at the Allianz stadium.

Check out Juventus’ official announcement regarding the signing, shared right below:

OFFICIAL | Dejan Kulusevski is a Juventus player! — JuventusFC (@juventusfcen) January 2, 2020

“Juventus Football Club S.p.A. announces that the agreement with Atalanta B.C. S.p.A. for the definitive acquisition of the registration rights of the player Dejan Kulusevski has been finalized for a deal of €35million payable in five financial years. The player’s purchase value may increase by a maximum of €9million, upon achieving certain conditions during the course of his current contract,” the Bianconeri‘s official press statement read.

It has also been understood that Kulusevski will spend the rest of the ongoing 2019-20 season on loan at Parma, where he will look to continue his sublime form.

The former Atalanta Under-17 player joined Parma on loan at the beginning of the 2019-20 season, and has scored 4 goals and provided 7 assists in 17 league appearances for them so far. He returned to Atalanta on January 1 following the termination of his loan deal, but Juventus has allowed him to return to Parma on loan once again, after signing him a couple of days later.