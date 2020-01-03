Genoa have completed deals for Mattia Perin and Valon Behrami, arriving on loan and on a free transfer, respectively.

Perin, 27, came through Genoa’s academy and spent five years as their first-choice goalkeeper before joining Juve in 2018, but he is back on a loan deal reportedly until the end of the season.

Juve are said to have spent approximately €15million on his transfer in June 2018 and he made nine appearances during his first campaign, playing back-up to Wojciech Szczesny.

But Gianluigi Buffon returned to Juve ahead of the 2019-20 campaign, resulting in Perin becoming third-choice at the Bianconeri. As such, he has failed to make an appearance in any competition this term.

Serie A confirmed the deal has gone through as a loan, though neither club has revealed any further details about the move.

Behrami – who had been training with Genoa – has also joined the club, arriving on a free after his contract with Swiss club Sion was terminated by mutual consent in October.

The former Switzerland international, 34, has spent much of his professional career in Italy, representing Lazio, Hellas Verona, Fiorentina, Napoli, Udinese and Genoa, whom he first joined in 2003 from swiss side Lugano.