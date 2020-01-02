Marcel Schmelzer ready to leave Dortmund for ‘something exotic’

A move abroad could be on the cards for Marcel Schmelzer at the end of the season with the left-back frustrated at Borussia Dortmund.

Marcel Schmelzer plans to leave Borussia Dortmund for “something exotic” if he does not play an increased role in the first team before the end of the season.

Former captain Schmelzer has made two late substitute appearances under Lucien Favre this term, when thigh and calf injuries have limited his availability.

However, having featured just nine times in the Bundesliga during 2018-19, the 31-year-old is ready to end his career-long association with BVB at the conclusion of 2019-20 if required.

“If nothing has changed in my situation at Dortmund by then, I would like to go abroad and do something exotic,” Schmelzer told Kicker.

The experienced left-back revealed he almost left Signal Iduna Park in the close season but, due to his contract running until 2021, Dortmund were unwilling to let him go.

“From my side, everything was sorted with a club from abroad, which would have also enabled me to work as a coach alongside playing,” said Schmelzer.

“That was almost the most important point in the discussions for me at the time because I want to work in this area after my career. It was an extremely exciting package and fit.

“I had to accept that [Dortmund would not release him], even though I was very disappointed. I already felt back then I would hardly get any chances, and that’s what come about.”