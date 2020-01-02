Reports: Barcelona star’s presence at Emirates during Manchester United game sparks Arsenal transfer rumours

La Liga giants FC Barcelona’s defender Samuel Umitit’s presence at the Emirates Stadium during the Arsenal vs Manchester United fixture has sparked rumours about his potential move to the Premier League in the near future, reports Daily Star. The French international has been linked with a move away from the Catalan-based club in the mid-season transfer window in order to get more first-team minutes under his belt.

On the other hand, Arsenal are also in the market to sign players who can bolster their defensive unit for the rest of the campaign. As per the latest report, Umiti was present in the stands as the Gunners secured a comfortable 2-0 win against the Manchester-based club on Wednesday. The player posted a picture on his official Instagram story during the match which confirmed his presence in the stands.

Umtiti has been at Barcelona since the summer of 2016 when he moved from French Ligue 1 outfit Olympique Lyon for a reported transfer fee or €26 million. Since then, the centre back has failed to live up to the expectations largely due to injuries as he managed to represent the Blaugrana in 105 matches in all competitions, scoring two goals along with providing a solitary assist.

In the ongoing campaign, Umtiti has only managed 547 minutes of first-team football in seven matches in all competitions.