Reports: Tottenham Hotspur identify Christian Eriksen & Jan Vertonghen replacements as January exit rumours gain pace

Tottenham Hotspur are having a mixed season where they are currently placed on the sixth position of the Premier League table with 30 points after 21 matches, six behind fourth-placed Chelsea. That is not the only problem Spurs facing currently as at least two players—midfielder Christian Eriksen and defender Jan Vertonghen—are in the final year of their respective contracts and they might want to leave in January.

As per the latest report, for this purpose, Spurs are eyeing a double-signing in the mid-season transfer window in order to bolster the squad for the rest of the campaign. Therefore, the last year’s UEFA Champions League runners-up have identified Queens Park Rangers (QPR)’s star midfielder Eberechi Eze and West Bromwich Albion’s young defender Nathan Ferguson as a perfect fit to strengthen the squad.

As per the Express cited by Evening Standard, QPR are demanding £20 million for their prized asset which might push Spurs to look elsewhere as they have limited transfer budget available for January. On the other hand, as per the Mirror cited by Evening Standard, Spurs are quite confident of signing Ferguson who is in the final year of his contract at West Brom.