Reports: Tottenham Hotspur star set for January exit with Serie A giants lining move

English Premier League outfit Tottenham Hotspur’s veteran defender Jan Vertonghen has been attracting interested from Italian Serie A outfit Napoli and Dutch club Ajax, as per the Telegraph cited by Sportsmole. The Belgium international is in the final year of his contract with the North London-based outfit and is now allowed to negotiate with any other club for a summer move as a free agent.

As per the latest report, both Napoli and Ajax are interested in signing Vertonghen on a free transfer in the summer of 2020. It is believed that the Naples-based outfit are eager to bring the 32-year-old to the club in order to bolster their defensive unit for the next season under manager Gennaro Gattuso whereas Ajax want re-sign the player following uncertainty regarding centre back Daley Blind’s future who has recently been diagnosed with a heart condition.

Vertonghen has been a mainstay at Spurs since moving there in the summer of 2012 from Ajax for a reported transfer fee of €12.5 million. Since then, the centre back has represented his current club in 302 matches in all competitions, managing to score 13 goals along with providing seven assists.

In the ongoing campaign, the defender has made 17 appearances for Spurs where he has managed to score a single goal along with providing a solitary assist.