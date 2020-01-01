5 players Manchester United can sign in January transfer window

English Premier League outfit Manchester United, just like any other club, will prepare themselves for busy few weeks with the start of January transfer window.

The Red Devils had a rather subdued summer transfer window which is why there is more pressure on the likes of executive vice-chairman Ed Woodward and manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer to invest in the squad which clearly look out of depth on more than one positions.

Therefore, we have identified five candidates which United can sign in order to strengthen their squad which will definitely increase their chances of a top-four finish in the ongoing campaign.

Luka Jovic (Real Madrid)

Real Madrid’s Luka Jovic is having a below-par season with the Spanish giants after moving in the summer move from German club Eintracht Frankfurt for a reported transfer fee of €60 million. The Serbia international has only managed to score a single goal in 14 appearances for the Los Blancos and there have been reports that the Madrid-based club’s hierarchy are considering the possibility of letting Jovic leave on loan in January. Considering United have already missed out on their two prime targets for attacking reinforcement—Mario Mandzukic and Erling Braut Haaland—in the January transfer window, the 22-year-old might prove to be a good edition in the squad where there are limited attacking options available currently.

Jack Grealish (Aston Villa)

Aston Villa’s Jack Grealish is one of the most talented player currently playing in England’s top-division and has impressed everyone with his game awareness and ability to produce a pass which can unlock any defensive unit. By the look of it, the 24-year-old is an ideal fit for United but with Villa involved in a relegation battle, it is pretty hard to see how they will let their prized asset leave the club in the middle of the season.

Christian Eriksen (Tottenham Hotspur)

Tottenham Hotspur’s Christian Eriksen can prove to be one of the bargains of the January transfer window. The Denmark international is currently in the final year of his contract with the North London-based outfit and is reportedly eager to leave Spurs in the mid-season transfer window. Therefore, it is believed that last season’s UEFA Champions League runners-up are open to letting the 27-year-old leave for a fee of as low as €40 million in January. United have been linked with Eriksen in the past as well and they will be eager to persuade the creative midfielder for a move to Old Trafford in the coming weeks.

Boubakary Soumare (LOSC Lille)

French Ligue 1 outfit LOSC Lille’s Boubakary Soumare is one of the most highly-rated young midfielder in Europe. The 20-year-old has been attracting interest from number of clubs across the continent including the likes of Napoli from Italy, Real Madrid and Valencia from Spain, Manchester City, Manchester United and Tottenham Hotspur from England in the recent past. However, despite having skills to become one of the very best in his position in the coming years, Soumare’s age along with Lille’s valuation of €50 million for their prized asset might put United to search for alternatives in the transfer market.

Bruno Fernandes (Sporting Lisbon)

Sporting Lisbon’s Bruno Fernandes is being highly-rated in the football community and has the ability to turn the game upside down in the matter of minutes. The Portuguese international has been linked with United in the summer transfer window as well but the deal did not materialise for number of reasons. Fernandes has the leadership skills which is something clearly missing from the current lot of players at United which is why it will make a lot of sense if the Red Devils once again consider making a move for the 25-year-old in the January transfer window.