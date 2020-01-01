Reports: Chelsea star set for Serie A switch amid Juventus, Inter Milan interest

English Premier League outfit Chelsea left-back Emerson Palmieri is looking set for a move back to Serie A amidst concrete interest from two of the biggest clubs in Italy, as per the Independent.

Inter Milan and Juventus have been in the market to sign a player who can bolster their respective full-back departments for the rest of the campaign as they are involved in a feisty league battle on the domestic front.

However, as per the latest report, Inter are now leading the race to sign Emerson as they are ready to offer Chelsea fee in the region of £25million in order to bring the player to the San Siro in the near future.

It is believed that the Milan-based club see Emerson as a perfect candidate for the role as he has the experience of playing in Italy with AS Roma and Palermo in the past.

Juventus are also believed to be interested, and the Italian international already has played under Maurizio Sarri at Chelsea, making it not so surprising if he actually signs him for the Bianconeri.

Emerson has been at Chelsea since the summer of 2018 when he moved from Roma for a reported transfer fee of €20million.

Since then, the Italy international has represented the London-based club in 49 matches in all competitions where he has managed to score a solitary goal along with providing five assists.