Reports: Real Madrid star tipped to rejoin former club in January

Real Madrid out-of-favour striker Mariano Díaz has been linked with a return to his former club Olympique Lyonnais in the January transfer window, as per Spanish outlet AS.

The 26-year-old has been linked with a move away from the club after being unable to get any playing time since the arrival of Luka Jovic in the summer transfer window from German Bundesliga outfit Eintracht Frankfurt.

Jovic arrived at the Santiago Bernabeu for a reported transfer fee of €60million, and he is now second in line behind first-choice striker Karim Benzema at the club.

As per the latest report, Lyon have identified Diaz as one of the candidates to bolster their attacking unit and are considering making a move for him in the January transfer window.

Les Gones are struggling on the attacking front with a serious cruciate ligament rupture injury to star striker Memphis Depay who has been ruled out for the rest of the season.

Diaz rejoined Real after spending a season at Lyon in the summer of 2018 on a five-year deal for a reported transfer fee of €21.50 million.

Since then, the Dominican Republic international has represented the Los Blancos in 22 matches in all competitions where he only managed to score four goals.