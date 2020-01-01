Reports: Inter Milan leading race to sign Manchester United target in January

Italian Serie A giants Inter Milan are leading the race to sign English Premier League outfit Tottenham Hotspur’s veteran midfielder Christian Eriksen in the January transfer window, as per The Athletic cited by Calciomercato.com.

The Denmark international is in the final year of his contract with the North London-based outfit and has rejected a number of offers for extension in the recent past.

As per the latest report, Inter – who have been in the market to sign a player who can bolster their midfield department for the rest of the campaign – are now leading the race to sign the 27-year-old Eriksen in the January transfer window ahead of the likes of Spanish La Liga giants Real Madrid and league rivals Manchester United who are also keen about signing him.

The versatile attacking midfielder has been at Spurs since the summer of 2013 when he moved from Dutch club Ajax for a reported transfer fee of €13.5million.

Since then, Eriksen has represented his current club in 299 matches in all competitions where he has managed to score 69 goals along with providing 89 assists.

In the ongoing campaign, the creative midfielder has managed to score three goals along with providing three assists in 22 matches in all competitions.