Reports: Liverpool, Arsenal on high alert as PSG star desperate to leave in January

English Premier League outfits Liverpool and Arsenal are amongst the clubs who have been alerted with news of French Ligue 1 giants Paris Saint Germain (PSG) midfielder Julian Draxler’s desire to leave in the January transfer window, as per L’Equipe.

The German international has been linked with a move away from the Paris-based club in the recent past after failing to cement his spot in the starting XI in the ongoing campaign.

As per the latest L’Equipe report as quoted by The Sun, Draxler is desperate to leave the French club in January transfer window in order to get more first-team football which have put the likes of Liverpool, Arsenal and Chelsea on high alert who were all linked with the creative midfielder in the past.

However, the Reds’ chances of making a move for Draxler in the mid-season transfer window aren’t great as they’ve already signed Takumi Minamino from Red Bull Salzburg.

The 26-year-old has been with PSG since the summer of 2017 when he moved from Bundesliga outfit VfL Wolfsburg for a reported transfer fee of €36million.

Since then, the former FC Schalke 04 midfielder has represented Les Parisiens in 126 matches in all competitions where he has managed to score 20 goals along with providing 27 assists.