Reports: Chelsea to beat Manchester United, Liverpool for signing of star winger

English Premier League giants Chelsea are leading the race to sign German Bundesliga outfit Borussia Dortmund’s star winger Jadon Sancho, as per the Telegraph.

The England international is one of the hottest young properties in European football at the moment, and he has also been attracting interest from a number of clubs in the continent including the likes of Premier League outfits Manchester United and Liverpool and Spanish La Liga giants Real Madrid.

As per the latest report, Chelsea have emerged as the frontrunner to sign Sancho in the upcoming transfer windows as they look to overhaul the squad under manager Frank Lampard.

The 19-year-old has been linked with a move away from the German club after recent incidents where reportedly he felt that he was treated badly by the top-tier management in Dortmund.

Sancho has been with the BVB since the summer of 2017 when he moved from Premier League giants Manchester City’s U18 team for a reported transfer fee of €7.8million.

Since then, the versatile winger has represent his current club in 79 matches in all competitions, managing to score 26 goals along with providing 36 assists.

In the ongoing campaign, Sancho has managed to score 12 goals along with providing 13 assists in just 24 appearances in all competitions.